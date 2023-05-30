BAE Systems, one of the largest defense companies in the world, will open an office in Ukraine. In the future, repair and production bases

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke with representatives of the British defense company BAE Systems, one of the largest in the world.
At the online meeting, they agreed to open a BAE Systems office in Ukraine and discussed the localization of production and repair facilities here.
"We are ready to become a large regional hub for the repair and production of various types of BAE Systems products and are interested in more global relations than those that exist now," Zelenskyy wrote.
- BAE Systems plc is a company that specializes in the defense and aerospace industries. It is one of the six largest suppliers to the Pentagon, as well as the main partner in the F-35 Lightning II program.
- BAE Systems Land and Armaments manufactures the M2 and M3 Bradley fighting vehicles, the M113 armored personnel carrier, the M109 Paladin and Archer self-propelled howitzers, the M777 howitzer, the Challenger tank, and more.
- On May 12, the German Rheinmetall concern established a joint venture with Ukroboronprom to repair and manufacture tanks in Ukraine. It is planned that it will become operational in July 2023.
- The concern "Ukroboronprom" and the German company Rheinmetall will start joint production of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.