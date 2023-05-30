BAE Systems, one of the largest defense companies in the world, will open an office in Ukraine. In the future, repair and production bases

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke with representatives of the British defense company BAE Systems, one of the largest in the world.

At the online meeting, they agreed to open a BAE Systems office in Ukraine and discussed the localization of production and repair facilities here.

"We are ready to become a large regional hub for the repair and production of various types of BAE Systems products and are interested in more global relations than those that exist now," Zelenskyy wrote.