New Zealand will send 120 soldiers yet to train Ukrainian defenders in Britain

New Zealand will send 120 troops yet to the UK to help train Ukrainian soldiers. In May, the country sent 30 of its military personnel to train Ukrainians.

This is reported by the New Zealand Herald.

"New Zealand has made it clear that we will continue to respond to Ukraineʼs call for practical support as soldiers defend their homeland and people against Russiaʼs unwarranted invasion. We know that one of the highest priorities for Ukraine right now is the training of its soldiers, and New Zealand is proud to stand in solidarity with a number of other countries to answer this call," stated the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

Two infantry educational and training groups will train Ukrainian personnel in combat operations on the front lines, in particular, handling weapons, providing combat first aid and other skills.