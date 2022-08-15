New Zealand will send 120 soldiers yet to train Ukrainian defenders in Britain

New Zealand will send 120 troops yet to the UK to help train Ukrainian soldiers. In May, the country sent 30 of its military personnel to train Ukrainians.
This is reported by the New Zealand Herald.
"New Zealand has made it clear that we will continue to respond to Ukraineʼs call for practical support as soldiers defend their homeland and people against Russiaʼs unwarranted invasion. We know that one of the highest priorities for Ukraine right now is the training of its soldiers, and New Zealand is proud to stand in solidarity with a number of other countries to answer this call," stated the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.
Two infantry educational and training groups will train Ukrainian personnel in combat operations on the front lines, in particular, handling weapons, providing combat first aid and other skills.
New Zealand actively supports Ukraine in the war against Russia. Thus, in February and March, the countryʼs government announced the provision of several million dollars to the UN Humanitarian Fund for Ukraine and the UN Refugee Agency. In March, New Zealand sent $5 million worth of bulletproof vests, helmets and camouflage. In April, a C-130H Hercules transport aircraft and 50 support personnel to Europe for two months, as well as another $13 million in military, humanitarian and legal support.
- In Great Britain, Ukrainian military ground forces and sailors are currently being trained. According to the ambassador of Ukraine, the British are training a group of 10 000 volunteers, the training lasts 120 days. It is planned that the next 10 thousand will be prepared every next 120 days.
- Sweden, Finland, Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands send their instructors to train Ukrainians in Britain.