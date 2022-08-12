The troops of the Netherlands join the training of the Ukrainian military in Britain

Military specialists from the Netherlands will also train Ukrainian servicemen in Great Britain.
This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov.
"The Netherlands has joined the British program of training servicemen of the Ukrainian army. The Dutch staff will begin their mission this August. The more well-trained fighters we have, the closer our victory is," he wrote on Twitter.
- In Great Britain, Ukrainian military ground forces and sailors are currently being trained. According to the ambassador of Ukraine, the British are training a group of 10 000 volunteers, the training lasts 120 days. It is planned that the next 10 thousand will be prepared every next 120 days.
- Sweden, Finland, Canada and Denmark send their instructors to train Ukrainians in Britain. The latter will also allocate €110 million in military aid to Ukraine.