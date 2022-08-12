News

The troops of the Netherlands join the training of the Ukrainian military in Britain

Kostia Andreikovets
Military specialists from the Netherlands will also train Ukrainian servicemen in Great Britain.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov.

"The Netherlands has joined the British program of training servicemen of the Ukrainian army. The Dutch staff will begin their mission this August. The more well-trained fighters we have, the closer our victory is," he wrote on Twitter.