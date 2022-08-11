Denmark will allocate €110 million in military aid to Ukraine

Denmark additionally allocates €110 million for military support to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, stated this at the opening ceremony of the Conference of Northern European Allies in Support of Ukraine in Copenhagen, Ukrinform reports.

"We must all continue to provide and increase support to Ukraine with weapons, training, demining, and financially. And I hope that we can agree on even more contributions here today, and of course Denmark is ready to do its part. Today we can announce a new contribution of 110 million euros for weapons, equipment and training," Frederiksen noted.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the current war concerns not only territories and borders, it is a war of beliefs: between democracy and tyranny, for the values on which Europe, the free world, is based.

According to her, today in Copenhagen the contribution and assistance to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression will be reviewed.