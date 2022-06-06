Britain will hand over three M270 missile systems to Ukraine. They hit targets at a distance of up to 80 km

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with M270 MLRS missile systems. They are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 80 km and are more accurate than the Soviet counterparts that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have today.

This was stated by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, according to Reuters.

"These highly effective multiple rocket launchers will allow our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves from the brutal use of long-range artillery used by Putinʼs forces indiscriminately to destroy cities," Wallace said.

According to him, the supply of these MLRS has already been agreed with the United States, as these systems are manufactured by an American company. According to BBC sources, it is about the supply of three M270 systems.