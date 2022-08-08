News

The Pentagon announced new military aid for Ukraine worth one billion dollars. What will it include?

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

The US Department of Defense has released a list of weapons that will be part of the latest $1 billion military aid package.

This is stated on the website of the Pentagon.

The USA will send Ukraine:

  • additional ammunition for HIMARS;
  • 75 thousand shells for 155-mm artillery;
  • 20 mortar systems of 120 mm caliber and 20 thousand shells for them;
  • ammunition for NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems;
  • 1,000 Javelin anti-tank systems and hundreds of AT4 anti-tank systems;
  • 50 infantry fighting vehicles;
  • Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;
  • C-4 explosives, blasting munitions, and blasting equipment;
  • medical supplies, including first aid kits, dressings, and other equipment.

It is noted that this is the largest one-time package of military aid from the United States. The Pentagon emphasizes that the package includes a significant number of types of ammunition, weapons, and equipment that the Ukrainian people "use so effectively to defend their country."

  • On July 27, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved the treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the US military hospital in the German city of Landstuhl.
  • On August 1, the Pentagon announced an additional package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $550 million. It includes 75 thousand units of ammunition for 155 mm artillery and an undisclosed amount of additional ammunition for HIMARS.