The Pentagon announced new military aid for Ukraine worth one billion dollars. What will it include?

The US Department of Defense has released a list of weapons that will be part of the latest $1 billion military aid package.

This is stated on the website of the Pentagon.

The USA will send Ukraine:

additional ammunition for HIMARS;

75 thousand shells for 155-mm artillery;

20 mortar systems of 120 mm caliber and 20 thousand shells for them;

ammunition for NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems;

1,000 Javelin anti-tank systems and hundreds of AT4 anti-tank systems;

50 infantry fighting vehicles;

Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;

C-4 explosives, blasting munitions, and blasting equipment;

medical supplies, including first aid kits, dressings, and other equipment.

It is noted that this is the largest one-time package of military aid from the United States. The Pentagon emphasizes that the package includes a significant number of types of ammunition, weapons, and equipment that the Ukrainian people "use so effectively to defend their country."