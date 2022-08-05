Reuters: The US is preparing a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing the next package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of $1 billion. It will include ammunition for long-range weapons and an armored medical vehicle.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to three sources familiar with the matter.

It is expected that the new package will be announced on Monday, August 8.

American officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that President Joe Biden has not yet signed another arms package for Ukraine. They warned that the packageʼs content and cost could change before the US president signs it.

However, if approved by Joe Biden in its current form, it would cost $1 billion and include munitions for HIMARS, munitions for the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system, and up to 50 M113 armored medical vehicles.