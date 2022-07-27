The US Secretary of Defense approved the treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the military hospital in Landstuhl

The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the US military hospital in the German city of Landstuhl.

CNN writes about this with reference to the approved memorandum and sources in the Pentagon.

It is about the medical center of the US troops near the Ramstein base, which for years treated the wounded in the battles of the US military. Austin approved a plan that allows Ukrainian military personnel to be transported to this center for treatment without bureaucratic red tape, if there is no suitable facility in Ukraine or a nearby country.

It is noted that the plan for the treatment of wounded Ukrainian servicemen was approved a month ago, at the end of June, but Landstuhl has not yet received Ukrainian servicemen.