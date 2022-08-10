Denmark will join the training of the Ukrainian military in Britain, attracting 130 specialists

Denmark will send 130 military specialists to Great Britain — they will take part in the training of the Ukrainian military.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.
The Danish military will be involved in the training of the command staff and the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine. Basically, it will be tactical and sanitary training. The countryʼs government allocated 100 million crowns ($13.7 million) for this.
The agency notes that it has been supporting Ukrainian defense reforms for several years, including the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of its country.
- In Great Britain, Ukrainian military ground forces and sailors are currently being trained. According to the ambassador of Ukraine, the British are training a group of 10 000 volunteers, the training lasts 120 days. It is planned that the next 10 thousand will be prepared every next 120 days.
- The day before, the Swedish government decided to send instructors to Britain for basic training of Ukrainian fighters, and on August 4, Canada announced that it was sending 225 military personnel to train Ukrainians. Finland also joined the training of the Ukrainian military in Britain.