Denmark will join the training of the Ukrainian military in Britain, attracting 130 specialists

Denmark will send 130 military specialists to Great Britain — they will take part in the training of the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

The Danish military will be involved in the training of the command staff and the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine. Basically, it will be tactical and sanitary training. The countryʼs government allocated 100 million crowns ($13.7 million) for this.

The agency notes that it has been supporting Ukrainian defense reforms for several years, including the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of its country.