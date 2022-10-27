Australia will send up to 70 instructors for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to Great Britain

In January 2023, Australia will send up to 70 servicemen to Great Britain. They will take part in the Interflex international training mission for Ukrainian soldiers.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Australia.

"Our soldiers will participate in a major training program in the United Kingdom to help prepare their Ukrainian comrades to fight Russiaʼs unwarranted and illegal aggression," Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles noted.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized that Australia will continue to defend freedom and democracy.

"Australia has been unequivocal in its bipartisan support for Ukraine and its condemnation of President Putin. It is not only about the sovereignty of Ukraine; the brave people of Ukraine defend international law, rules and norms," Albanese stated.