Australia will send up to 70 instructors for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to Great Britain

In January 2023, Australia will send up to 70 servicemen to Great Britain. They will take part in the Interflex international training mission for Ukrainian soldiers.
This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Australia.
"Our soldiers will participate in a major training program in the United Kingdom to help prepare their Ukrainian comrades to fight Russiaʼs unwarranted and illegal aggression," Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles noted.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized that Australia will continue to defend freedom and democracy.
"Australia has been unequivocal in its bipartisan support for Ukraine and its condemnation of President Putin. It is not only about the sovereignty of Ukraine; the brave people of Ukraine defend international law, rules and norms," Albanese stated.
- Ukrainian soldiers and sailors are currently being trained in Great Britain. According to the ambassador of Ukraine, the British are training a group of 10 000 volunteers, the training lasts 120 days. It is planned that the next 10 000 soldiers will be trained every next 120 days.
- Sweden, Finland, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand send their instructors to train Ukrainians in Britain.