The PMC “Wagner” closes the main base located at the Molkino military training ground

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

The Telegram channel of the PMC "Wagner" informed that their main base at the Molkino military training ground in the Krasnodar Territory is being closed.

"Wagnerians" filmed a video where they remove the flags of Russia and their own. They are allegedly planning to move to "new places of deployment". The base should officially cease to exist on July 30, 2023.