The PMC “Wagner” closes the main base located at the Molkino military training ground

The Telegram channel of the PMC "Wagner" informed that their main base at the Molkino military training ground in the Krasnodar Territory is being closed.
"Wagnerians" filmed a video where they remove the flags of Russia and their own. They are allegedly planning to move to "new places of deployment". The base should officially cease to exist on July 30, 2023.
- On the evening of June 23, the founder of the Russian PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of hitting the mercenary rear camp, "a huge number of fighters died." The command for the destruction of the PMC "Wagner" was allegedly given by Chief of the General Staff Valerii Herasimov after a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Prigozhin informed about the beginning of the "march of justice", took control of Rostovʼs military facilities, including the airfield, and the "Wagnerians" began to move towards Moscow.
- On the evening of June 24, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksander Lukashenko agreed with Prigozhin "about the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia." Then Prigozhin informed that they were disbanding the columns and returning to the field camps. After that, it became known that Prigozhin would go to Belarus (Ukraine was assured that there was no threat of an attack by the "Wagnerians" from the north).
- On June 26, Yevgeny Prigozhin said that he started the mutiny in Russia because the local authorities wanted to liquidate the PMC from July 1 and transfer the fighters to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
- According to CNN, US intelligence officials believe that Prigozhin had long been planning to seriously challenge the Russian military leadership, but what his ultimate goal was is unknown. Presumably, Prigozhin also informed about his plans to the deputy commander of the Russian army Serhiy Surovikin, which was previously reported by The New York Times newspaper.
- Earlier, The Wall Street Journal newspaper wrote that the Russian authorities want to take control of the activities of the PMC Wagner mercenaries abroad. The authorities of Syria and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation conducted a special operation, subordinating the "Wagners" to the Russian Ministry of Defense. In the meantime, hundreds of mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner" flew out of the CAR. The local government says itʼs a rotation.
- Later, the leader of the PMC "Wagner" Prigozhin and his commanders met with Putin after the mutiny.
- In Belarus, a large convoy of cars and trucks with "L/DPR" license plates was spotted. Presumably, this is the PMC "Wagner" convoy, which entered Belarus from Russia in the Krychaw region at night.