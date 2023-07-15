The “PMC Wagner” convoy arrived in Belarus

In Belarus, a large convoy of cars and trucks with "L/DPR" license plates was spotted. Presumably, this is the "PMC Wagner" convoy, which entered Belarus from Russia in the Krycheva area at night.
This was reported by the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group.
According to her, the cars drove through Rohachov in the direction of Bobruysk, then headed for Osypovychy. The route indicates that the PMC "Wagner" column is moving to the tent camp in the village of Tsel. Here is an approximate route:
It is reported that there are at least 60 cars in the convoy, including at least 10 vans, three buses, VAZs and others. The cars are accompanied by the Belarusian traffic police.
Later, Ukrainian border guards confirmed the arrival of the "Wagnerians" in Belarus. They recorded separate groups of mercenaries moving there from Russia.
- After the unsuccessful rebellion on June 23-24, the owner of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, most likely went to Belarus, which was agreed upon by Lukashenko and Putin. Three options were officially offered to the fighters of "PMC Wagner": go to Belarus, where a camp is already being prepared for them, go home or sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense.
- Satellite images from June 30 show that activity has begun at an abandoned military base near the Belarusian town of Osypovychi.
- The "Belarusian Gayun" project estimated that there are 298 M-30 tents in the picture, each of which can hold up to 30 people on average. Thus, seats for 8,940 people are equipped. Not all tents are residential — there should also be places for toilets, showers and dining rooms.