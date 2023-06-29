The NYT showed satellite images of a possible camp of “Wagnerians” in Belarus

The American newspaper The New York Times (NYT) published satellite images of the Belarusian military unit No. 61732 in the village of Tsel — a possible field camp of the Wagnerians. Photos of this part in the Osypovych district of the Mogilev region were also previously published by Radio Svoboda.

The images shown by the NYT were taken by Planet Labsʼ Dove satellites on June 24 and 27. These are medium-resolution satellites, so the image quality is poor. The best satellites of Planet Labs have not yet received a clear image of the objects.

The newspaper writes that work in the abandoned part began on June 25. Objects similar to tents appeared there. The newspaper notes that "the size, color and location of the structures are similar to other military tent cities that have been built in Belarus and Russia since the beginning of 2022."

For comparison, the newspaper published a picture of this part from June 15, which shows that there was no work there then.

The information that the mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner" may be stationed in Belarus appeared after Prigozhinʼs rebellion in Russia. At least some of them can settle there "of their own free will," Putin noted.