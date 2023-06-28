Radio Liberty showed satellite images of a possible field camp of the Wagnerites in Belarus

The Belarusian service "Radio Liberty" published satellite images of a possible field camp of the "Wagnerians" in the village of Tsel (about 90 km from Minsk).

The photos show a military unit in Tsel on June 17 and 27. Playgrounds have appeared there: they can be tents of the same size or large-sized equipment of the "Wagnerians", journalists assume.

The information that the mercenaries of "Wagner PMC" may be stationed in Belarus appeared after Prigozhinʼs rebellion in Russia. At least some of them can settle there "of their own free will," Putin said.