Radio Liberty showed satellite images of a possible field camp of the Wagnerites in Belarus

The Belarusian service "Radio Liberty" published satellite images of a possible field camp of the "Wagnerians" in the village of Tsel (about 90 km from Minsk).
The photos show a military unit in Tsel on June 17 and 27. Playgrounds have appeared there: they can be tents of the same size or large-sized equipment of the "Wagnerians", journalists assume.
The information that the mercenaries of "Wagner PMC" may be stationed in Belarus appeared after Prigozhinʼs rebellion in Russia. At least some of them can settle there "of their own free will," Putin said.
- On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian PMC Wagner, accused the Russian military of hitting the mercenary rear camp, "a huge number of fighters died." The command for the destruction of "PVK Wagner" was allegedly given by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov after a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Prigozhin announced the beginning of the "march of justice", took control of Rostovʼs military facilities, including the airfield, and the "Wagnerians" began to move towards Moscow.
- On the evening of June 24, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, agreed with Prigozhin "about the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia." Then Prigozhin announced that they were disbanding the columns and returning to the field camps. After that, it became known that Prigozhin would go to Belarus (Ukraine was assured that there was no threat of an attack by the "Wagnerians" from the north ).
- On June 26, Yevgeny Prigozhin said that he started the mutiny in Russia because the local authorities wanted to liquidate the PMC from July 1 and transfer the fighters to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
- According to CNN, US intelligence officials believe that Prigozhin had long been planning to seriously challenge the Russian military leadership, but what his ultimate goal was is unknown.