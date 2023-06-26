Prigozhin explained why he started (and ended) the rebellion in Russia

The head of the terrorist PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin said that he started the mutiny in Russia because the local authorities wanted to liquidate the PMC from July 1 and transfer the fighters to the responsibility of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

It should be noted that at the beginning of the rebellion, Prigozhin spoke of revenge for the shelling of the mercenary field camp and his desire to deal with the "military leadership of the country." He accused Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu of treason. There was no "protest demonstration" at all.

He also denied the intention to overthrow the government in Russia and called the downing of the plane a forced step, since the aviation opened fire on the "Wagners".

Prigozhin called the mutiny "a perfect example of how the invasion of Ukraine should have happened."

The leader also confirmed that it was Oleksandr Lukashenko who proposed to resolve the situation peacefully. He suggested, "ways to continue the activities of the PMC in the legal jurisdiction."

According to Prigozhin, the march stopped when "it became clear that Russian blood would be spilled."

As for the losses, according to him, about 30 "Wagnerites" died during the shelling of the mercenary rear camp by the Russian troops. Several militants were wounded during the march itself. Two military personnel were killed.