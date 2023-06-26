Prigozhin explained why he started (and ended) the rebellion in Russia

The head of the terrorist PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin said that he started the mutiny in Russia because the local authorities wanted to liquidate the PMC from July 1 and transfer the fighters to the responsibility of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
It should be noted that at the beginning of the rebellion, Prigozhin spoke of revenge for the shelling of the mercenary field camp and his desire to deal with the "military leadership of the country." He accused Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu of treason. There was no "protest demonstration" at all.
He also denied the intention to overthrow the government in Russia and called the downing of the plane a forced step, since the aviation opened fire on the "Wagners".
Prigozhin called the mutiny "a perfect example of how the invasion of Ukraine should have happened."
The leader also confirmed that it was Oleksandr Lukashenko who proposed to resolve the situation peacefully. He suggested, "ways to continue the activities of the PMC in the legal jurisdiction."
According to Prigozhin, the march stopped when "it became clear that Russian blood would be spilled."
As for the losses, according to him, about 30 "Wagnerites" died during the shelling of the mercenary rear camp by the Russian troops. Several militants were wounded during the march itself. Two military personnel were killed.
- On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian PMC Wagner, accused the Russian military of hitting the mercenary rear camp, "a huge number of fighters died." The command for the destruction of "PMC" was allegedly given by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov after a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Prigozhin announced the beginning of the "march of justice", took control of Rostovʼs military facilities, including the airfield, and the "Wagnerians" began to move towards Moscow.
- On the evening of June 24, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, agreed with Prigozhin "about the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia." Then Prigozhin announced that they were disbanding the columns and returning to the field camps. After that, it became known that Prigozhin would go to Belarus (Ukraine was assured that there was no threat of an attack by the "Wagnerians" from the north ).