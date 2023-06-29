WSJ: The Kremlin is taking control of the PMС “Wagner” activities in Syria, Mali and the CAR

The Russian authorities want to take control of the activities of the PMC "Wagner" mercenaries abroad after the rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia.

The Wall Street Journal writes about it.

The newspaper learned that a few hours after Prigozhinʼs "justice march" was canceled, Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Serhiy Vershinin flew to Damascus to tell Syrian President Bashar Assad that the PMC "Wagner" was ceasing independent actions in the country. The WSJʼs source says the mercenaries were ordered to the Russian base in Latakia, and they did.

Representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also spoke with the leader of the Central African Republic, Fosten-Arkanzh Touadera, whose personal security is taken care of by the "Wagnerians". The Russians assured him that the mutiny would in no way affect the work of the PMC "Wagner" in the CAR.

Similarly, representatives of the Russian authorities convinced Mali that the situation with Prigozhin would not change anything for the country.

At the same time, WSJ journalists draw attention to the fact that Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations planes flew from Syria to Mali and back after the rebellion. Most likely, the flights concerned the PMC "Wagner".