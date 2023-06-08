Russia submitted a statement against Ukraine to the International Criminal Court. Kyiv is accused of destroying the Kakhovka HPP

Russia appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of the United Nations with accusations against Ukraine for the alleged destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. They assure the world that the HPP was destroyed by "massive artillery shelling."

This is reported by the Russian BBC News service with reference to the words of the Russian diplomat Alexander Shulhin in the ISS.

"The Kyiv regime not only carried out massive artillery strikes on the dam on the night of June 6, but also deliberately raised the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir to a critical level," he noted, without indicating that the occupiers captured the Kakhovka HPP at the very beginning of a full-scale invasion.

On June 6, Ukraine also appealed to the International Criminal Court over the Russiansʼ detonation of the Kakhovka HPP.

Immediately after the tragedy, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin informed the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan about the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP dam by the Russian occupying forces. The Prosecutor General also signed and sent a document in which the Ukrainian side provides the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC with all the necessary information.