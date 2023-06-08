Russia submitted a statement against Ukraine to the International Criminal Court. Kyiv is accused of destroying the Kakhovka HPP

Russia appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of the United Nations with accusations against Ukraine for the alleged destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. They assure the world that the HPP was destroyed by "massive artillery shelling."
This is reported by the Russian BBC News service with reference to the words of the Russian diplomat Alexander Shulhin in the ISS.
"The Kyiv regime not only carried out massive artillery strikes on the dam on the night of June 6, but also deliberately raised the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir to a critical level," he noted, without indicating that the occupiers captured the Kakhovka HPP at the very beginning of a full-scale invasion.
On June 6, Ukraine also appealed to the International Criminal Court over the Russiansʼ detonation of the Kakhovka HPP.
Immediately after the tragedy, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin informed the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan about the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP dam by the Russian occupying forces. The Prosecutor General also signed and sent a document in which the Ukrainian side provides the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC with all the necessary information.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank. As of the morning of June 8, the average level of flooding in the Kherson region is 5.61 meters.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.
- On June 8, it became known about the first victim in the Mykolaiv region — a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate yesterday. As for the occupied left bank of the Dnipro, there is no accurate information about the victims and the dead.