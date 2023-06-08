Blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP: Moldova plans to send its rescuers to help Ukraine

Moldova plans to send its rescuers to help Ukraine eliminate the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. They are already forming a group there.

This was stated by the Prime Minister Dorin Rechan, writes NewsMaker.

According to him, Moldova is considering this possibility.

"Firefighters and rescuers are preparing a team that will go there and help the Ukrainian side with equipment, and possibly take part in rescue operations," he explained.