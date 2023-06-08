Blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP: Moldova plans to send its rescuers to help Ukraine

Moldova plans to send its rescuers to help Ukraine eliminate the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. They are already forming a group there.
This was stated by the Prime Minister Dorin Rechan, writes NewsMaker.
According to him, Moldova is considering this possibility.
"Firefighters and rescuers are preparing a team that will go there and help the Ukrainian side with equipment, and possibly take part in rescue operations," he explained.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank. As of the morning of June 8, the average level of flooding in the Kherson region is 5.61 meters.
- Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.
- On June 8, it became known about the first casualty in the Mykolaiv region — a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate yesterday. As for the occupied left bank of the Dnipro, there is no accurate information about the victims and the dead.