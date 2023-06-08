Ministry of Agrarian Policy: Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, millions of tons of crops were at risk of destruction

On the right bank of the Kherson region, more than 100 000 tons of crops were lost due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. Damage from flooding on the left bank is difficult to estimate, but several hundred thousand tons of grain were stored there.
The first deputy minister of agricultural policy Taras Vysotskyi said this on the air of the telethon.
According to him, in general, millions of tons of Ukrainian crops are now under threat of destruction due to flooding.
Vegetable and melon crops, as well as grain and oil crops were mainly grown on the flooded lands.
After the water has left, the lands will require a full agro-ecological assessment of the condition of the soils, Vysotskyi says, and emphasizes that for most of them, special methods of soil restoration will have to be applied.
"Without a source of water supply, it is impossible to talk about the cultivation of vegetable products. Cultivation of grain and oil crops will take place according to an extensive model with low yields," the deputy added.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank. As of the morning of June 8, the average level of flooding in the Kherson region is 5.61 meters.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.
- On June 8, it became known about the first victim in the Mykolaiv region — a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate yesterday.
- The United Nations will form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that will go to the occupied territories affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. The UN is waiting for security guarantees from Russia. Ukraine provided them from itself.