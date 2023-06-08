Ministry of Agrarian Policy: Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, millions of tons of crops were at risk of destruction

On the right bank of the Kherson region, more than 100 000 tons of crops were lost due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. Damage from flooding on the left bank is difficult to estimate, but several hundred thousand tons of grain were stored there.

The first deputy minister of agricultural policy Taras Vysotskyi said this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, in general, millions of tons of Ukrainian crops are now under threat of destruction due to flooding.

Vegetable and melon crops, as well as grain and oil crops were mainly grown on the flooded lands.

After the water has left, the lands will require a full agro-ecological assessment of the condition of the soils, Vysotskyi says, and emphasizes that for most of them, special methods of soil restoration will have to be applied.

"Without a source of water supply, it is impossible to talk about the cultivation of vegetable products. Cultivation of grain and oil crops will take place according to an extensive model with low yields," the deputy added.