Russia is shelling Kherson again. Peopleʼs evacuation sites are under fire. There are casualties

In the afternoon of June 8, Russia began shelling Kherson again, hitting peopleʼs evacuation sites.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

At least three casualties are now known: a civilian woman, a policeman and a rescue worker. Everyone is provided with the necessary assistance. The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that the shelling began precisely during the evacuation of citizens whose houses were flooded.

Before that, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was in Kherson.

Subsequently, the prosecutorʼs office reported on one person killed during the shelling of Kherson. In addition, four locals were injured in one of the villages. Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.

2 198 people were evacuated from the settlements of the Kherson region that were in the flooding zone. Residents of the region are housed in dormitories.