Russia is shelling Kherson again. Peopleʼs evacuation sites are under fire. There are casualties

In the afternoon of June 8, Russia began shelling Kherson again, hitting peopleʼs evacuation sites.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.
At least three casualties are now known: a civilian woman, a policeman and a rescue worker. Everyone is provided with the necessary assistance. The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that the shelling began precisely during the evacuation of citizens whose houses were flooded.
Before that, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was in Kherson.
Subsequently, the prosecutorʼs office reported on one person killed during the shelling of Kherson. In addition, four locals were injured in one of the villages. Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.
2 198 people were evacuated from the settlements of the Kherson region that were in the flooding zone. Residents of the region are housed in dormitories.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank. As of the morning of June 8, the average level of flooding in the Kherson region is 5.61 meters.
- Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.
- On June 8, it became known about the first casualty in the Mykolaiv region — a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate yesterday.