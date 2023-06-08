Volodymyr Zelensky came to Kherson

On June 8, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky went to the Kherson region, which is flooded due to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant.

In the city Kherson, he visited a crossing through which people are being evacuated from flooded areas.

Zelensky also held a meeting on the consequences of blowing up the HPP dam. They discussed the situation in the region, the evacuation of people, elimination of consequences and prospects for restoring the regionʼs ecosystem.

The President emphasized that it is important to calculate the damages and allocate funds for compensation to residents affected by the disaster, and to develop a program for compensation of damages or relocation of enterprises within the Kherson region.