Volodymyr Zelensky came to Kherson

On June 8, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky went to the Kherson region, which is flooded due to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant.
In the city Kherson, he visited a crossing through which people are being evacuated from flooded areas.
Zelensky also held a meeting on the consequences of blowing up the HPP dam. They discussed the situation in the region, the evacuation of people, elimination of consequences and prospects for restoring the regionʼs ecosystem.
The President emphasized that it is important to calculate the damages and allocate funds for compensation to residents affected by the disaster, and to develop a program for compensation of damages or relocation of enterprises within the Kherson region.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, almost all the animals died.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.