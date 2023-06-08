The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office initiated the case due to a mass plague of fish in the Kakhovka Reservoir

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has started an investigation into the fact of ecocide due to the mass death of fish in the Kakhovka Reservoir.
The Office reported this on June 8.
The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam led to a critical drop in the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir. As a result, a mass death of fish occurred near the village of Maryanske, Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region, which could lead to an ecological disaster.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, almost all the animals died. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.