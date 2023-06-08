The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office initiated the case due to a mass plague of fish in the Kakhovka Reservoir

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has started an investigation into the fact of ecocide due to the mass death of fish in the Kakhovka Reservoir.

The Office reported this on June 8.

The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam led to a critical drop in the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir. As a result, a mass death of fish occurred near the village of Maryanske, Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region, which could lead to an ecological disaster.