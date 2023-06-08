The occupiers were not prepared for the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka HPP dam, so they suffered losses in manpower and equipment

On the left bank of the Kherson region, the occupiers were not prepared for the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, so they suffered losses in manpower, weapons and military equipment.

The General Staff reported this in the morning briefing on June 8.

In particular, there are wounded, dead and missing in units of the 7th Airborne Assault Division and the 22nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Also, these units lost several field warehouses with ammunition and provisions, automobile and armored vehicles, and other military property.

At the same time, on June 6, a mass evacuation of the civilian population took place from the city of Kakhovka, during which people used their cars. Together with the civilian population, the Russian occupiers used the evacuation routes — they used local residents as human shields.