The occupiers were not prepared for the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka HPP dam, so they suffered losses in manpower and equipment

On the left bank of the Kherson region, the occupiers were not prepared for the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, so they suffered losses in manpower, weapons and military equipment.
The General Staff reported this in the morning briefing on June 8.
In particular, there are wounded, dead and missing in units of the 7th Airborne Assault Division and the 22nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Also, these units lost several field warehouses with ammunition and provisions, automobile and armored vehicles, and other military property.
At the same time, on June 6, a mass evacuation of the civilian population took place from the city of Kakhovka, during which people used their cars. Together with the civilian population, the Russian occupiers used the evacuation routes — they used local residents as human shields.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was breached. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the breach of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, almost all the animals died.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.