The President of Turkey spoke with Zelensky and Putin. He proposes to create a commission to investigate the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held telephone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Putin. Both suggested creating an international commission to investigate the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.

Recep Erdoğan proposes to create a commission by analogy with the "grain" agreement, that is, experts from Ukraine, Russia, the UN and the international community, including Turkey, should be included in it. At the same time, Ukraine and Russia will not communicate directly, but instead will have separate agreements with the UN and Turkey.