The President of Turkey spoke with Zelensky and Putin. He proposes to create a commission to investigate the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held telephone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Putin. Both suggested creating an international commission to investigate the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.
Recep Erdoğan proposes to create a commission by analogy with the "grain" agreement, that is, experts from Ukraine, Russia, the UN and the international community, including Turkey, should be included in it. At the same time, Ukraine and Russia will not communicate directly, but instead will have separate agreements with the UN and Turkey.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was breached. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the breach of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, almost all the animals died.
- Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.
- Engineering and munitions experts interviewed by The New York Times believe that the most likely cause of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP is detonation from the inside.