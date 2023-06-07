The National Police received the first three appeals regarding missing persons in the disaster zone in the Kherson region

The National Police of Ukraine has already received three appeals about missing people in the disaster zone in the Kherson region.
This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Leonid Tymchenko on June 7.
"As of this morning, we received three calls to line 102 regarding persons who disappeared under special circumstances in the Kherson region," Leonid Tymchenko noted.
Relatives whose relatives have disappeared or cannot be contacted should first of all contact the National Police at number 102 to provide information about the missing persons. After that, the National Police will start looking for the person.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was breached. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the breach of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, almost all the animals died.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.