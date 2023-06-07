The National Police received the first three appeals regarding missing persons in the disaster zone in the Kherson region

The National Police of Ukraine has already received three appeals about missing people in the disaster zone in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Leonid Tymchenko on June 7.

"As of this morning, we received three calls to line 102 regarding persons who disappeared under special circumstances in the Kherson region," Leonid Tymchenko noted.

Relatives whose relatives have disappeared or cannot be contacted should first of all contact the National Police at number 102 to provide information about the missing persons. After that, the National Police will start looking for the person.