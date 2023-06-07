In the Kherson region, the water level will increase by another meter within 20 hours

In the Kherson region, the water level will increase by another meter during the next 20 hours due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported this on the morning of June 7.

The Bilozerske community, which had not yet reached the water yesterday, has already started to be flooded this night.

As of the morning of June 7, 1 852 houses were flooded in the right-bank Kherson region. 1 457 people were evacuated, most of them from the Korabel district of Kherson.