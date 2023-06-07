In the Kherson region, the water level will increase by another meter within 20 hours

In the Kherson region, the water level will increase by another meter during the next 20 hours due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.
The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported this on the morning of June 7.
The Bilozerske community, which had not yet reached the water yesterday, has already started to be flooded this night.
As of the morning of June 7, 1 852 houses were flooded in the right-bank Kherson region. 1 457 people were evacuated, most of them from the Korabel district of Kherson.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was breached. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region informed that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the breach of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, where almost all the animals died.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.