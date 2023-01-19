The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, asked the allies for air defense systems

President Maia Sandu asked allies to strengthen Moldovaʼs air defense.

Reuters writes about it.

“We are asking for air surveillance and defense systems. We understand that Ukraine is a priority, but we also hope to get some,” Sandu told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

She also noted that Russia tried to destabilize the situation in Moldova with the help of corrupt groups and pro-Russian parties in order to overthrow the government, parliament, and president. But, according to Sandu, the country still manages to maintain stability.