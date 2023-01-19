The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, asked the allies for air defense systems

President Maia Sandu asked allies to strengthen Moldovaʼs air defense.
Reuters writes about it.
“We are asking for air surveillance and defense systems. We understand that Ukraine is a priority, but we also hope to get some,” Sandu told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
She also noted that Russia tried to destabilize the situation in Moldova with the help of corrupt groups and pro-Russian parties in order to overthrow the government, parliament, and president. But, according to Sandu, the country still manages to maintain stability.
- On October 10, 2022, the Russians launched missiles into Ukraine through the territory of Moldova. After that, the countryʼs government decided to purchase air defense systems.
- On October 31, Moldova decided to expel an employee of the Russian embassy after missile attacks on Ukraine. One of the missiles fell on the territory of Moldova after being shot down.
- On November 23, massive power outages also began in Moldova due to a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Because of this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country summoned the Russian ambassador.
- On December 5, during another massive Russian shelling of Ukraine, a missile element fell again in Moldova. The Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova, Ighor Grosu, said that regardless of the results of the investigation into the fall of the missile, the blame for the incident will lie with Russia. Subsequently, the government of Moldova decided to increase the countryʼs defense budget for 2023. Again it was about strengthening the air defense system.