Russian troops massively hit the critical infrastructure of Ukraine

Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Heads of regions and cities report attacks on infrastructure facilities.

Explosions were heard in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Cherkasy regions, as well as in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv region, reported an attack on one of the communities of the region. Anti-aircraft defense works. Electricity restrictions are introduced in the region.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko reported on strikes on critical infrastructure facilities, part of the capital was cut off. There is no water supply in some areas.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported about two hits at the critical infrastructure facility.

In the Cherkasy region, rockets also damaged a critical infrastructure object — part of the region was cut off from the electricity supply.

Serhiy Borzov, the head of Vinnytsia regional administration, reported that the missile had been shot down. It fell on civilian objects, there were no casualties.

An energy facility was damaged in Zaporizhzhia. Power supply has been cut off in some places in the city.