A rocket fell near the city of Brychany in Moldova

A rocket element fell near the city of Brychany in Moldova.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova.

The element of the rocket was found by border guards near the border with the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine. He fell in an orchard. The crash scene was cordoned off and sappers were called there.

At the same time, the energy company Moldelectrica reports on power supply interruptions and possible outages.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has already commented on this incident: "This once again proves that Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to the safety of Ukraine, but also to the safety of neighboring countries. Ukraine should get modern anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems as soon as possible, which will save peopleʼs lives, protect critical infrastructure and prevent further missile attacks by the Russian Federation."