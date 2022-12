As a result of a missile attack by Russian troops in the village of Novosofiivka, Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed. Two more people were wounded.

The head of Zaporizhzhia region Oleksandr Starukh reported that the rocket hit the private houses of civilians. He did not provide any other details.

There is currently an air alert throughout Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces operate in a number of regions, in particular in Kyiv region.