Moldova blames Russia for the passage of any missiles through the country

The Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova Ihor Grosu said that regardless of the results of the investigation into the fall of the rocket in the garden near Brychany, Russia will be responsible for this.

This is reported by NewsMaker.

"Regardless of what the conclusion will be, any missiles, flights over Moldova are all the fault of the Russian Federation, which unleashed a terrible war, a disaster in Europe in the 21st century. The investigation will already show whether the missile was in Russiaʼs arsenal or in Ukraineʼs air defense system, but this does not change much. It is important that on February 24, Russia launched a military invasion of an independent state and brought all international law to its knees. Point. The prosecutorʼs office will inform about the rest: what did it fly and where did it fly from," Grosu noted.

The speaker also added that engineers and prosecutors are currently studying the wreckage of the rocket that fell near Brychany, and after the investigation is completed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs may again call the Russian ambassador for consultations.