There no explosives were found in the rocket that fell on the territory of Moldova. The NSDC believes that it is a Russian missile

Moldovan sappers examined the rocket that fell on their territory during the last massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine. No explosives were found in it.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova, writes NewsMaker.

"Bombteh specialists examined the rocket, all four of its parts found in different areas, and came to the conclusion that there are no explosives or objects," the department emphasized.

At the same time, Moldova has not yet said what kind of missile it is and who could have launched it.

The secretary of the NSDC [National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine] Oleksiy Danilov is sure that it was a Russian missile that fell in Moldova.

"On the territory of Moldova, this is definitely a missile related to the Russian Federation. We understand how old the rockets are when they start firing and how accurate they are. Some of them were born in the same year as me," he noted.