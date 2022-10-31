A Russian missile fell in Moldova. It was shot down by Ukrainian Air Defense Forces

One of the 44 downed Russian missiles fell in the village of Naslavcha (Moldova), near the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova.

Preliminary, there were no victims, but the windows of several houses of local residents were damaged.

The department said that the Ukrainian side informed Moldova about the Russian attack on the Dniester dam, which is located in Chernivtsi region. The energy infrastructure of the dam is damaged, there is no threat of flooding.