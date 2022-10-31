A Russian missile fell in Moldova. It was shot down by Ukrainian Air Defense Forces

One of the 44 downed Russian missiles fell in the village of Naslavcha (Moldova), near the border with Ukraine.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova.
Preliminary, there were no victims, but the windows of several houses of local residents were damaged.
The department said that the Ukrainian side informed Moldova about the Russian attack on the Dniester dam, which is located in Chernivtsi region. The energy infrastructure of the dam is damaged, there is no threat of flooding.
- On the morning of October 31, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The light went out in a number of areas. The rockets hit objects in the city of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the city of Svitlovodsk (Kirovohrad region), as well as in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions. Rockets were shot down in Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.
- Part of the railway was de-energized due to missile strikes. "Ukrzaliznytsia" brought out reserve diesel locomotives, trains continue to run, but with delays.
- Emergency power outages are introduced in Ukraine.