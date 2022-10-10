Mass shelling of Ukraine: three Russian missiles crossed the airspace of Moldova

Moldova informed three Russian cruise missiles crossed its airspace during early morning strikes on Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of Moldova reported this on Monday, October 10.

Thus, between 08:33 a.m. and 09:02 a.m. the Ministry of Defense identified three air targets that flew over its airspace. They moved in the following directions:

the village of Chorna — Mohyliv-Podilskyi (Ukraine) — the city of Rybnytsia — the city of Soroky;

Chorna – Voronivka (Ukraine) – Rybnytsia – Rudi (Soroky);

Chorna (Ukraine) — the village of Popenky — Chyneshkuts (Floreshty) — in the direction of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense stated that the missiles posed a danger to Moldovaʼs infrastructure and, in particular, to civilian aircraft flying over the countryʼs airspace. Currently, the agency, in cooperation with the responsible structures, is closely monitoring the situation in the region and strongly condemns the attacks of the Russian army on the cities of Ukraine.