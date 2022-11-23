Mass power outages also began in Moldova due to a missile attack on Ukraine

Mass power outages also began in Moldova due to a massive missile attack on Ukraine. A number of regions of the country have problems with light.

NewsMaker writes about it.

“After Russiaʼs bombing of the Ukrainian energy system in the last hour, we have massive power outages everywhere. The situation will be repeated on November 15,” Deputy Prime Minister Andrii Spinu wrote.

According to him, energy workers are currently working on restoring the electricity supply.

Residents of Moldova write about the lack of light in some areas of Chisinau, in Comrat, Balti and some areas of Transnistria.