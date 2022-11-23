Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador due to lighting problems after the missile strikes on Ukraine

Moldovaʼs Foreign Ministry is summoning the Russian ambassador over power problems after Russia launched a massive missile strike on Ukraine. The Russians fired approximately 70 missiles, 51 of which were shot down.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Nika Popescu, on Twitter.

Popescu noted that Russiaʼs attacks on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure have once again left Moldova in the dark. According to him, massive power outages are occurring throughout the country, including Chisinau and the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.

"I instructed to summon the Russian ambassador for explanations," he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova also confirmed that they are summoning the Russian ambassador to protest.