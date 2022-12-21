The Washington Post: Russiaʼs involvement in the Nord Stream explosions has not yet been proven

After three months of investigation into the explosions on Russian gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system, it has still not been possible to prove Russiaʼs involvement.

This was written by The Washington Post newspaper, which interviewed more than 20 sources in political circles and intelligence services of nine countries.

All those interviewed say that there is currently no unequivocal evidence against Russia, although most of them believe that the Russian Federation is behind the explosions — it is still the main suspect.

They call the main motive of the attack the desire of the Russian Federation to demonstrate the vulnerability of the energy infrastructure of the EU countries.