The Washington Post: Russiaʼs involvement in the Nord Stream explosions has not yet been proven

After three months of investigation into the explosions on Russian gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system, it has still not been possible to prove Russiaʼs involvement.
This was written by The Washington Post newspaper, which interviewed more than 20 sources in political circles and intelligence services of nine countries.
All those interviewed say that there is currently no unequivocal evidence against Russia, although most of them believe that the Russian Federation is behind the explosions — it is still the main suspect.
They call the main motive of the attack the desire of the Russian Federation to demonstrate the vulnerability of the energy infrastructure of the EU countries.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "Nord Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, but "Nord Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer allegedly due to problems found. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported a fourth leak.
- The countries of the EU, the USA and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones.
- The Times newspaper, citing sources in British intelligence, wrote that the "Nordic Streams" attacked Russian underwater drones. CNN reported that on September 26 and 27, Russian military supply ships and submarines were seen near the leakage zones. Russiaʼs involvement is under investigation. In the Russian Federation itself, traditionally, all accusations are rejected.
- Gas leaks from Nord Stream 2 stopped on October 1, and from Nord Stream 1 on October 2. On October 6, the Swedish special services found confirmation of sabotage.
- In November, the Security Service of Sweden confirmed the sabotage — traces of explosives were found.