The Security Service of Ukraine conducts searches at the facilities of the UOC MP in Poltava region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducts at the facilities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Poltava region.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

The searches are being conducted in the Mharsk Spaso-Preobrazhensky Menʼs Monastery of the Poltava and Myrhorod Diocese of the UOC MP and the diocesan administration of the Kremenchuk and Lubensk Diocese of the UOC MP.

Law enforcement officers inspect the territory and premises in order to identify persons who "may be involved in activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine, and objects prohibited for circulation."