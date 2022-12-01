The SSU inspected the UOC MP monastery in Transcarpathia. The nuns called for the “awakening of Mother Russia” there

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) inspected the UOC MP monastery in Transcarpathia, where the nuns called for the "awakening of Mother Russia". Investigators searched the Holy Trinity Kyrylo and Methodius womenʼs monastery.
More than 20 people underwent in-depth counterintelligence interviews, including the use of a polygraph.
The SSU employees found a large number of campaigning and propaganda materials. Most of the literature is authored by Russian figures and published by Russian printers.
The law enforcement officers discovered books of xenophobic content with offensive fictions about other nationalities and religions. The pamphlets found deny Ukraineʼs right to independence and emphasize that Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus "cannot be divided."
Despite the prohibition of the head of the diocese, during the prayers, the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill Hundyaev, who "blessed" the Russian military to kill Ukrainians, continued to be mentioned in the monastery. They even developed a "memorial" where they argued why it is impossible to refuse the mention of the Moscow patriarch. In case of disobedience, they were threatened with "removal from all priesthood."
Also, during the search, the SSU found the texts of pro-Russian songs that glorified the "Russian land" and called for the "awakening of Mother Russia."
All materials were submitted for relevant expert research.
- Over the past week, the SSU visited a number of churches of the Moscow Patriarchate as part of countering the Russian special services in Ukraine. In particular, searches were conducted in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, in the St. Nicholas Cathedral (Chernivtsi), at the bishop of the Ternopil Diocese of the UOC MP (who promoted the "Russian peace"), as well as in the Church of the Nativity of Christ of the UOC MP (Ivano-Frankivsk).