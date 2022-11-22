The SSU conducted security measures in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra ― as part of countermeasures against Russian special services in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted security measures on the territory of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv to counter the subversive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine.

Investigative actions were carried out as part of the SSUʼs systematic work to counter the subversive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine.

Safety work is carried out in order to:

prevent the use of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra as a center of the "Russian peace";

check data on the use of the UOC (Ukrainian Orthodox Church) premises for hiding sabotage and intelligence groups, foreign citizens, storing weapons, etc.;

to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts.

With the direct participation of church representatives, law enforcement officers:

carry out an inspection of the territory and premises of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to identify prohibited items;

carry out checks on persons on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra regarding their involvement in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine.

Recently, the Security Service started criminal proceedings on the fact of the incident that happened on November 12 in one of the temples of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Then, during the service in the church, they sang the song "The bell floats, floats over Russia. Mother Russia is waking up."