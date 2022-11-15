The SSU opened the case due to the glorification of “Russian peace” in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has started criminal proceedings on the fact of the incident that happened on November 12 in one of the temples of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra. Then, during the service in the church, they sang the song "The bell floats, floats over Russia. Mother Russia is waking up."

The SSU reported this on November 15.

The case was opened under Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — justification, denial of Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine.

The day before, a video from the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, in which believers pray for Russia, was shared on social networks. The SSU stated that they will check this fact and the situation will not remain without a reaction. Later, the vicar of the Lavra Pavlo (Lebid) stated that the priest who led this prayer was suspended.