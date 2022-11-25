The SBU came to search the bishop of the Ternopil Diocese of the UOC MP. He promoted the “Russian peace”

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine searched the bishop of the Ternopil Diocese of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate, the rector of the Pochaiv Theological Seminary, Iov (Smakouza).

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the law enforcement agencies.

The searches were carried out as part of criminal proceedings under the article on violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial or national affiliation or religious beliefs (Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code).

As the source reported, "from the mastodon of Orthodoxy, who for years teaches and educates whole generations of clergymen of the Russian world," Russian literature glorifying imperialism was found, and the equipment was seized. He used all this to promote the values of the Russian Federation and anti-Ukrainian agitation.