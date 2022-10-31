The SSU searched the leadership of the dioceses of the UOC MP in Kirovohrad region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted searches in the leadership of the dioceses of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) in Kirovohrad region.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

"Individual representatives of this community are involved in the spread of ideas that encroach on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and incite religious enmity," the special service explained.

During the searches, they discovered the correspondence of the Metropolitan of Kirovohrad and Novomyrhorod with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and seized a large amount of anti-Ukrainian materials produced in the Russian Federation.

These materials were actively distributed among clergymen and believers in order to form among them positions favorable to the aggressor country. The author of one of the books is Andriy Novikov, ex-secretary of the Odesa diocese of the UOC MP, who left for the Russian Federation in 2014. Now he runs his own Telegram channel, where he promotes Russian narratives.