The SSU exposed the head of the Vinnytsia Diocese of the UOC MP on supporting Russian aggression

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed the Metropolitan of the Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Moscow Patriarchate (MP) on justifying Russian aggression and inciting inter-religious enmity among believers.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

The investigation established that even after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the occupying forces in Ukraine, the cleric supported the Kremlinʼs policy and approved the actions of the Russian Federation.

"On his own Internet resource, the Metropolitan posted publications containing appeals to incite inter-religious enmity. The SSU-initiated examination confirmed the illegal nature of the attackerʼs actions," the special service reports.

During searches of residences and religious buildings, law enforcement officers seized pro-Russian printed materials and propaganda literature. Investigators started criminal proceedings under Art. 161 of the Criminal Code (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, religious affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds), the issue of notifying the official of suspicion is resolved.

The SSU does not name the clergyman, but according to data on the website of the Vinnytsia Diocese of the UOC MP, it is headed by Metropolitan Varsonofiy (Stolyar) of Vinnytsia and Barskyi.