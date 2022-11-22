The SSU visited and searched three more monasteries of the UOC MP

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) also reported that they are conducting "security measures" in other premises of the UOC MP (Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate) as well.

After the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the SSU searched the Koretskyi Holy Trinity Monastery, the womenʼs monastery in honor of the Volyn icon of the Mother of God, and the premises of the Sarnensk-Polysky eparchy of the UOC MP. All of them are located in Rivne region.

The Security Service of Ukraine searches for prohibited items, as well as checks people for involvement in subversive activities and threats to the state security of Ukraine.

Safety work is carried out in order to:

prevent the use of religious organizations as a center of the "Russian peace";

check data on the use of monastery premises for hiding subversive and intelligence groups, foreign citizens, storing weapons, etc.;

protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts.

Recently, the Security Service started criminal proceedings on the fact of the incident that happened on November 12 in one of the temples of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Then, during the service in the church, they sang the song "The bell floats, floats over Russia. Mother Russia is waking up."