The SSU declared the suspicion to the Metropolitan of the Vinnytsia Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church

The head of one of the dioceses of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Vinnytsia region was suspected of inciting inter-confessional enmity among believers.
This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).
The investigation established that the metropolitan placed relevant publications on his personal website.
The priest received a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and on other grounds).
- On October 12, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had exposed the Metropolitan of the Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate for justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation and inciting inter-religious enmity among believers. He was searched.
- Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Security Service of Ukraine has identified 33 agents and adjusters of fire among representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.