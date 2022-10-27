The SSU found 33 agents and fire adjusters in cassocks

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has identified 33 agents and adjusters of fire among representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

This was informed by the acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk in an interview with Interfax.

"We have opened 23 criminal proceedings against such characters, there are already 33 suspects. From classic agents gathering in-depth information to banal fire adjusters in cassocks," he noted.

According to the head of the Ukrainian special service, this environment is an ideal field for the functioning of the enemy residency.

"Thatʼs why we are working on this area with high quality," he assured.

Malyuk recalled the detention of a "clergyman" in Vinnytsia region. It was he who “was Hundyaev ʼs teammate and constantly communicated with the FSB.”

"Confirming materials, in particular correspondence in messengers, have been found out," added the acting head of the SSU.