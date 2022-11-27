The SBU came with an inspection to the Church of the Nativity of Christ of the UOC MP in Ivano-Frankivsk

The Security Service of Ukraine conducts security measures on the territory of the diocesan administration and the cult building of the local diocese of the UOC (MP) in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Investigative actions were carried out as part of the SBUʼs systematic work to counter the subversive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine. The inspection took place on the territory of the Church of the Nativity of Christ and inside it on Dovzhenka Street.

Safety work is carried out in order to: