The SBU came with an inspection to the Church of the Nativity of Christ of the UOC MP in Ivano-Frankivsk

The Security Service of Ukraine conducts security measures on the territory of the diocesan administration and the cult building of the local diocese of the UOC (MP) in Ivano-Frankivsk.
Investigative actions were carried out as part of the SBUʼs systematic work to counter the subversive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine. The inspection took place on the territory of the Church of the Nativity of Christ and inside it on Dovzhenka Street.
Safety work is carried out in order to:
- prevent the use of the diocese as a center of the "Russian world";
- check data on the use of UOC premises for hiding citizens of the Russian Federation, storing prohibited items, etc.;
- to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts.
- On November 25, the SBU searched the St. Nicholas Cathedral in Chernivtsi and found evidence of cooperation of the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna Diocese of the Moscow Patriarchate with the occupiers. Warehouses with pro-Kremlin literature, copies of documents of the occupiers, as well as correspondence with Moscow curators were found. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article on treason.
- Prior to this, the SBU conducted searches in three monasteries of the UOC MP, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the leadership of the dioceses of the Moscow Patriarchate in the Kirovohrad region, and the head of the Vinnytsia diocese (he was informed of the suspicion).
- Recently, the Security Service started criminal proceedings on the fact of the incident that happened on November 12 in one of the temples of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Then, during the service in the church, they sang the song "The bell floats, floats over Russia, Mother Russia is waking up."