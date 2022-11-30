The SSU came with an inspection to the monastery of the Mukachevo Diocese of the UOC MP

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducts counter-intelligence (security) measures on the territory of one of the monasteries of the Mukachevo Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Moscow Patriarchate (MP) in Transcarpathia.

Investigative actions were carried out as part of the SSUʼs systematic work to counter the subversive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine.

Safety work is carried out in order to:

to prevent the use of the diocese as a center of the "Russian peace";

to check data on the use of UOC premises for hiding citizens of the Russian Federation, storing prohibited items, etc.;

to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts.

Over the past week, the SSU visited a number of churches of the MP as part of countering the Russian special services in Ukraine. In particular, searches were conducted in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, in the St. Nicholas Cathedral (Chernivtsi), at the bishop of the Ternopil Diocese of the UOC MP (who promoted the "Russian peace"), as well as in the Church of the Nativity of Christ of the UOC MP (Ivano-Frankivsk).