The SSU searched the Pochaiv Theological Seminary and the Ivano-Frankivsk Diocese of the UOC MP. Hereʼs the list what they found there

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted searches on the territory of the Pochaiv Theological Seminary in Ternopil region and the Ivano-Frankivsk Diocese of the UOC MP. The SSU reported this on November 28.

During the searches was found literature, in which the existence of the Ukrainian people denied, their language, as well as Ukraineʼs right to statehood itself is denied, and, on the contrary, it is emphasized that this is an allegedly artificially created state.

The SSU also found brochures and books of xenophobic and hateful content with offensive fictions about other nationalities and religions. Most of the literature is authored by Russian figures and published by Russian printers.

In addition, in one of the utility rooms of the Ivano-Frankivsk Diocese, samples of the symbols of the "Great Don Army" were found — the chevrons of this "formation" helped the Russians occupy part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 2014.

1 8













Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Security Service emphasizes that all this material evidence is the basis for opening two proceedings under Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds.